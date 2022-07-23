UPDATE #20 New train map, procedural parkour and new cosmetics!



This week we expanded the train gamemode with a new more challenging map! You can also choose which way you will send the train over the water or the longer way. But fear not with harder maps comes greater rewards! You will receive a crazy cool new tower, the Friction Tower!

Come and challenge the new procedural parkour map! When you succeed in this challenge you will receive the disco tower to boogie the enemies down.

The star milestone has new items to choose from! This week it's all about gods! Good gods, Bad gods, Egyptian gods, Easter gods!

We also sorted previous star shop items in sections! The new hats are in the "cosmetics" section!

Find also a lot of new cool items in the object section like cotton candy machine, a radio, gym equipment and more!

A completely new tool is now available to help you upgrade your tower faster! The Hammer tool will be your favorite tool of all. Make sure you have the right resources in your inventory, stand next to the tower you want to upgrade and once it's highlighted simply click on it to upgrade it!

You will find it in the crafting table level 2!

To upgrade your crafting table to level 2, click the little blue table in the top right corner of the menu. It is going to cost 1 log and 1 iron ingot.

It's a party! A piñata bashing party! Once you activate the challenge your maps will slowly fill with piñata, keep an eye out throughout each game to go and destroy them once they appear. Destroy 50 to receive your reward.

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday!

In bulk

𝅒 Star shop visually updated

𝅓 Fixed Scoreboard issue.

𝅒 Fixing crafting issue.

𝅓 Fixed shift click.

And more!