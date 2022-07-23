Wizard bears. DR4X Weekly Changelog #52: 7/22/2022

Hey guys! Smaller update this week, but still it is changes I guess.

Gameplay and UI

-Added new cryptid (Cryptid is a class of unit types in my game that spawn under some very rare circumstances)

--Hell ape

--It spawns like bigfoot, but it has less health, more damage, cheaper reproduction,

--It also has the pack tactics flag, so multiple hell apes is a terrifying enemy

--It has the warrior bonus

--It has stealth level 3

-AI is now better at managing an economy

-AI Kingdoms can spam mines if they want fast resources

-Secretty secret changes

-Added command enum for markets so i can disable them on scenarios if i want and for ai purposes

-Added new ai personality "Mercantilist" which just loves spamming economy buildings, it isn't just for kingdoms either, it is just as capable of doing economy as any other faction

-AI is also much more likely in general to build economic buildings like markets and mines

-Added new ai personality "bully" that is less likely to build economic buildings and more likely to build offensive buildings (among other bully-esque things)

-Added new ai personality that does not bother focusing on economy at all instead only on conquest and also is more likely to build high tier units and upgrade (it is closer to the old AI)

-Added new catapult unit portrait



-So we had a fun experience on the "The Hunt" campaign mission where we encountered a bear, that just had like 10 artifacts, a staff , like 3 different swords and magical cloaks, so we added a unit portrait for saber toothed bears that horde artifacts, it isnt used yet, but I will get to it



Bug Fixes

-None this time, remember to report bugs on the steam discussions for dr4x , wher I have a bug reporting forum for people who own the game, I fix them fast.

Balancing

-Mercantilist is also more likely to upgrade

-Gave all land trolls same bonus as warriors (but now they are weak to archers)

-Reduced hooligan power from 6->4

-Reduced hooligan defense to -1

-Reduced hooligan piercing to 0.5

-Black market on upgraded rogues guilds down to 50 gold and 30 misery

-Reduced black market cost for bandit subfactions from 80 gold to 60 gold and 50 misery to 40 misery

-Reduced black market cost for rat subfactions from 80 gold to 60 gold and 50 misery to 40 misery

