10 new variants and a new difficulty rating

Today's update includes 10 new variants along with a new difficulty rating: Hopeless. This rating is reserved for games that have less than a 1% chance of winning, so good luck with those!
Corona
Escape from New York
How They Run
Milligan Harp
Miss Milligan
Penguin
Quadrangle
Red and Black
Tri-Peaks
Tri-Peaks II
Other changes
- Accordion: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
- Chameleon: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hopeless
- FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Very Easy
- Spider (1 suit): Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Variegated Canfield: Fixed the rules (I apparently had them very wrong). The game should be easier to win now.
Changed files in this update