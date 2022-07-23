 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 23 July 2022

10 new variants and a new difficulty rating

23 July 2022

Today's update includes 10 new variants along with a new difficulty rating: Hopeless. This rating is reserved for games that have less than a 1% chance of winning, so good luck with those!

Corona

Escape from New York

How They Run

Milligan Harp

Miss Milligan

Penguin

Quadrangle

Red and Black

Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks II

Other changes

  • Accordion: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hopeless
  • Chameleon: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hopeless
  • FreeCell: Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Very Easy
  • Spider (1 suit): Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
  • Variegated Canfield: Fixed the rules (I apparently had them very wrong). The game should be easier to win now.

