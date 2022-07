Share · View all patches · Build 9175894 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 03:32:06 UTC by Wendy

A long long time ago, we tested full body tracking within VR. Our space was limited so we didn't notice anything amiss!

Many days pass and we're back to testing. All of the sudden, my avatars neck breaks ! All I did was turn around!

The moral of the story is, don't leave AR Kit head tracking scripts running when using VR for head tracking.

Checkbox fixed.

The end