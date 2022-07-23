 Skip to content

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 23 July 2022

Steam VR Improvement - Version 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The VR version of Rock Life: The Rock Simulator has been improved!

You can change rocks, scenes, and more through the new VR Menu!

Thank you again everyone for the continued support and look forwarded to an update to the base game really soon!

