SIMBA THE CAT update for 23 July 2022

RESOLVED NEW BUGS

  • hoverboard froze on picked up object RESOLVED

  • character item collection bug fixed RESOLVED

  • when The Cat die the horse stops RESOLVED

  • when The Cat die the must disappear RESOLVED

  • if you get off the helicopter while you are flying you can die RESOLVED

  • if you get off the helicopter when it's still low you don't die and the helicopter comes back to you RESOLVED

  • change color croquettes on golden color RESOLVED

  • when I get off the snowmobile it must stop RESOLVED

  • horse must not enter houses RESOLVED

  • bomb inserted in : Rocket Cat,Tempio,western cat,medieval cat,Underwater Cat

