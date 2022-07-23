-
hoverboard froze on picked up object RESOLVED
-
character item collection bug fixed RESOLVED
-
when The Cat die the horse stops RESOLVED
-
when The Cat die the must disappear RESOLVED
-
if you get off the helicopter while you are flying you can die RESOLVED
-
if you get off the helicopter when it's still low you don't die and the helicopter comes back to you RESOLVED
-
change color croquettes on golden color RESOLVED
-
when I get off the snowmobile it must stop RESOLVED
-
horse must not enter houses RESOLVED
-
bomb inserted in : Rocket Cat,Tempio,western cat,medieval cat,Underwater Cat
SIMBA THE CAT update for 23 July 2022
RESOLVED NEW BUGS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update