Gameplay Improvements & Ritual News

Hello everyone! This week we'll be pushing a smaller patch, as full focus is on our next major update. In this update you can expect a handful of bug fixes, global voice chat, and more.

What's Next

Our next major update will introduce the ritual, a new endgame activity involving a new location, and banishing the ghost. The ritual will be epic, tense and hard. Stay tuned in the discord as we may post small teasers on what to expect!

Door Desync

In multiplayer doors have been desynced between the host and client(s). We're currently working on a solution that should help resolve this issue.

Starting Area

We're moving away from our current truck format, and instead following the theme of a crime scene to further help immerse the player as an investigator. Expect to see these changes in the next update!

Player Feedback

We're always paying attention to the feedback everyone has provided us, and are constantly fixing and changing gameplay based on your suggestions! Please continue to provide us with your feedback in our discord!

Full Patch Notes: