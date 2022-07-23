Gameplay Improvements & Ritual News

Hello everyone! This week we'll be pushing a smaller patch, as full focus is on our next major update. In this update you can expect a handful of bug fixes, global voice chat, and more.
What's Next
Our next major update will introduce the ritual, a new endgame activity involving a new location, and banishing the ghost. The ritual will be epic, tense and hard. Stay tuned in the discord as we may post small teasers on what to expect!
Door Desync
In multiplayer doors have been desynced between the host and client(s). We're currently working on a solution that should help resolve this issue.
Starting Area
We're moving away from our current truck format, and instead following the theme of a crime scene to further help immerse the player as an investigator. Expect to see these changes in the next update!
Player Feedback
We're always paying attention to the feedback everyone has provided us, and are constantly fixing and changing gameplay based on your suggestions! Please continue to provide us with your feedback in our discord!
Full Patch Notes:
- Added global chat, voice has radio effect.
- Added interference for global chat during a hunt.
- Added tablet close animation.
- Added some new visuals to FIB Records UI. (Not fully complete, rest will come in the next update)
- Added unique staircase footsteps, tweaked others.
- Fixed Lobby brightness.
- Fixed a rare scenario where the investigation UI wouldn't update.
- Fixed most cases tablet can get stuck on screen. Esc will now force close it.
- Fixed spamming tablet causing players to be stuck in place.
- Fixed additional incorrect textures.
- Fixed character presets not saving.
