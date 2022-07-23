 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 23 July 2022

Patch 0.02.005 appended (EVP glitch corrected)

Share · View all patches · Build 9175477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A glitch was identified in the community discussion boards where the EVP system would lock up while asking a specific ghost a question.
It is now corrected. Sorry for this inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link