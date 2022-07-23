A glitch was identified in the community discussion boards where the EVP system would lock up while asking a specific ghost a question.
It is now corrected. Sorry for this inconvenience.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 23 July 2022
Patch 0.02.005 appended (EVP glitch corrected)
