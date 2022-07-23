 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raubritter update for 23 July 2022

Hotfix3

Share · View all patches · Build 9175469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

Stonemason crafting issue
Caravans stacking in Franz tradepost
OP poor merchant

We go for a little nap. Getting back to work tommorow morning (We are from Europe 3:30AM here).
Thank you for your support and patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link