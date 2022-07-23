 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANCTION update for 23 July 2022

Merchants & Mirrors Update (V0.1.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9175324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merchants


The first merchant has been added, the Squatting Merchant. He is the lowest tier merchant planned but is right inside your bunker allowing you to get food, water, and crafting materials quickly. All items now have a sell value and can be sold at any merchant.

Mirrors


A non-raytracing mirror has been added to the bunker that reflects the player. In later updates the mirror will be used for player customization like suit color & design.

Next Major Update (Q4 July)

The next major update will add in the reputation system along with a new faction, location, and merchant. Reputation will carry across saves and allow the player to unlock better items and lower prices for each individual merchant or faction.

Changes

  • Complete Item system overhaul for better performance
  • Polygon count in the entire game has been reduced (Huge performance gains)
  • Forests & grass should now be less laggy

Fixes

  • Items type now displays in the correct orientation
  • The sprinting animation no longer shows up while in your inventory

Changed files in this update

Depot 1191081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link