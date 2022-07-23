Merchants & Mirrors Update (V0.1.4)

Merchants



The first merchant has been added, the Squatting Merchant. He is the lowest tier merchant planned but is right inside your bunker allowing you to get food, water, and crafting materials quickly. All items now have a sell value and can be sold at any merchant.

Mirrors



A non-raytracing mirror has been added to the bunker that reflects the player. In later updates the mirror will be used for player customization like suit color & design.

The next major update will add in the reputation system along with a new faction, location, and merchant. Reputation will carry across saves and allow the player to unlock better items and lower prices for each individual merchant or faction.

Changes

Complete Item system overhaul for better performance

Polygon count in the entire game has been reduced (Huge performance gains)

Forests & grass should now be less laggy

Fixes