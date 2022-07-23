v0.19.06 Early Access

Self-explanatory pictures and changelog cos the Dev feels SICK AF!

Size: 718.9 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Kobold Princess NSFW Animation #6 added

ːswirliesː Cat Princess NSFW Animation #5 added

ːswirliesː Dog Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Kobold Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Cat Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dog Princess

ːswirliesː Complete Gamepad rework and addition of the "Controls" menu to check gamepad and keyboard controls

ːswirliesː Battle HUD now changes if a supported gamepad is detected

ːswirliesː If you have a supported controller plugged in, the controls will be transferred to that, make sure to unplug it if you wish to play with your keyboard!

ːswirliesː Gamepad and Keyboard controls now have no issue working at the same time (you won't need to unplug your gamepad anymore if you want to play with your keyboard)

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Guild Clerk, Calypso, Nun Trainer, Batty, Dear, Scarecrow Princess, Rin). More to come in the next updates

ːswirliesː Reworked fertility cycles for Cat/Dog/Mouse/Rabbit Princess, they will get longer windows to get pregnant

ːswirliesː You can now optionally sell your leftover "Princess Panties" items to Lina and Trevor in bulk

ːswirliesː Added 4 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Loretta (Lift Operator), Lola (City Guide), Pin (Tinkerer) and Miss Borne (Cart Operator)

ːswirliesː Added "Peach Bounce" reward! 10x Chateau Lapin and "Peach Floatie" costume for Rabbit Princess and Progeny! Get them by using the code Rabbit Princess gives you as you complete the minigame!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess broken events around Dog Princess' tower

ːswirliesː Adjustments have been made in Harvest Princess' Windmill

ːswirliesː Negative/Positive Reign Affinity has been capped to +-10 (and will be reset to the min or max value daily)

ːswirliesː Fixed "Prayer: Purify" often not correctly resetting Corruption to 0

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes/freezes happening while navigating many menus using the gamepad's D-PAD (Diaries, Battlefuck resisting, Forge Menu, Animation Menu, Goblin Slave Market, Calendar, Bird Kingdom Map, Dance Dance quest, Death Not...)

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening after pausing the game and browsing one of the game's Menus during an ongoing attack animation

ːswirliesː Fixed some buggy quest completions getting triggered at the wrong times

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess "Kraken Hat" costume making her bodiless

ːswirliesː Various fixes inside the Sphinx Pyramid

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Red Thread Ring with Mermaid and Bird Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II reverting the overworld map to daylight even if her "attack" happens at night

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties possibly activating the Battle HUD upon returning to the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed player being invisible upon entering Insect Princess' room with sneaky actions before officially meeting her

ːswirliesː Fixed 2 Campsite events possibly happening in sequence, causing buggy sprite loading

ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie dialogue choices possibly going over the text box bounds

ːswirliesː Fixed Player stuck in Pullet Inn if trying to leave it at 23

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess I / DQ scene making the player pass through walls after its completion

ːswirliesː Fixed failure to defeat the insects during one of Insect Princess events breaking her room on next visits

ːswirliesː Fixed getting 2 times the Swirlies if Family Jewels is equipped in Dragon Princess I NSFW event

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat-Dog-Goblin NSFW events not giving the correct lewd EXP/stats/cum

ːswirliesː Fixed resting in Little Mice Inn until nightfall making the inside of the inn dark too

ːswirliesː Swapped various eggs found around maps to their specific racial sprite

ːswirliesː Fixed Honey Syrup not being spent to enter the Insect Hive the first time

ːswirliesː Fixed the Reign Banner fading out often and also deleting whatever picture on screen at that time

ːswirliesː Fixed the Save Crystals (let me know if any issue arises with them now)

ːswirliesː Bird / Crystal Progeny will now refuse to follow you to the private room in the Stone Knife brothel (bird ːswirliesː NPC animation being worked on right now)

ːswirliesː Fixed Birdcage sieging units still visible as "?" when the siege is lifted

ːswirliesː Fixed real-time calendar on year <= 2021 crashing the game when the ingame calendar is opened

ːswirliesː Various improvements for bird field battle calculations

(cover fanart by Sludgie)