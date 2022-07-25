VR HOT 0.8.0 - with High Heels!

Hi friends,

time flies, we are already at VR HOT 0.8.0. and we are proud to show you what’s new under the hood!

First of all we want to mention significant Performance Improvements with Cloth, Hair and Softbody Simulation.

But now let’s talk about the new features. We are introducing the frequently requested High Heels, coming with 2 new pairs of shoes.

The Male Hotties now also talk and moan, and they are finally able to cum. It works the same as with the Player Body - by clicking the left thumb stick.

We implemented a Help System in the Main Menu. Next to the Sliders you will find a new button, giving you explanations.

The Male Hotties also got simulated cloth, face asymmetry and haptic feedback now.

The Female Hotties are getting 12+ new characters and skins, improved genital physics, better looking animations with long legs and a Bug Fix for the Pussy Sliders.

Regardless of gender you are now able to toggle Softbody and Cloth simulations individually. We also managed to improve the Cloth Simulation, you can move it much easier with your hands now.

And yes, we fixed a lot of bugs - Glans Sliders, Snake Dong, DLSS (mostly) - check out the full list below!

Take care

VR HOT

HottieCard Discord

Website

Full list:

NEW: High Heels (incl. 2 pair of shoes)

NEW: 12+ new female characters and skins

NEW: Softbody and Cloth Simulations individually switchable

NEW: Help System (additional info buttons in main menu)

NEW: Male Audio

NEW: Male Hottie Cum

NEW: Male Hottie haptic Feedback

NEW: Male Face asymmetric slider

NEW: Male simulated cloth

Improvement: Performance (esp. with simulated cloth and hair)

Improvement: Female Genital Physics

Improvement: Full Body Collision System (e.g. between Breasts)

Improvement: Long Legs work better with Animations

Improvement: Cloth Simulation, better handling of Cloth with player hands (e.g. undressing)

Improvement: DLSS works more often (still not at 100%)

Bug Fix: Pussy Slider affecting Body Shape

Bug Fix: Glans Sliders

Bug Fix: Snake Penis

Bug Fix: Left Hand Mode Arm Collider

Known Issue: Occasional Crashes on loading complex Hotties (e.g. with complex hair and many clothes); might depend on GPU memory / Quality setting

Known Issue: Current animation will look off after dressing with heels (will resolve with starting the next interaction)