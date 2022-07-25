VR HOT 0.8.0 - with High Heels!

Hi friends,
time flies, we are already at VR HOT 0.8.0. and we are proud to show you what’s new under the hood!
First of all we want to mention significant Performance Improvements with Cloth, Hair and Softbody Simulation.
But now let’s talk about the new features. We are introducing the frequently requested High Heels, coming with 2 new pairs of shoes.
The Male Hotties now also talk and moan, and they are finally able to cum. It works the same as with the Player Body - by clicking the left thumb stick.
We implemented a Help System in the Main Menu. Next to the Sliders you will find a new button, giving you explanations.
The Male Hotties also got simulated cloth, face asymmetry and haptic feedback now.
The Female Hotties are getting 12+ new characters and skins, improved genital physics, better looking animations with long legs and a Bug Fix for the Pussy Sliders.
Regardless of gender you are now able to toggle Softbody and Cloth simulations individually. We also managed to improve the Cloth Simulation, you can move it much easier with your hands now.
And yes, we fixed a lot of bugs - Glans Sliders, Snake Dong, DLSS (mostly) - check out the full list below!
Take care
VR HOT
Full list:
NEW: High Heels (incl. 2 pair of shoes)
NEW: 12+ new female characters and skins
NEW: Softbody and Cloth Simulations individually switchable
NEW: Help System (additional info buttons in main menu)
NEW: Male Audio
NEW: Male Hottie Cum
NEW: Male Hottie haptic Feedback
NEW: Male Face asymmetric slider
NEW: Male simulated cloth
Improvement: Performance (esp. with simulated cloth and hair)
Improvement: Female Genital Physics
Improvement: Full Body Collision System (e.g. between Breasts)
Improvement: Long Legs work better with Animations
Improvement: Cloth Simulation, better handling of Cloth with player hands (e.g. undressing)
Improvement: DLSS works more often (still not at 100%)
Bug Fix: Pussy Slider affecting Body Shape
Bug Fix: Glans Sliders
Bug Fix: Snake Penis
Bug Fix: Left Hand Mode Arm Collider
Known Issue: Occasional Crashes on loading complex Hotties (e.g. with complex hair and many clothes); might depend on GPU memory / Quality setting
Known Issue: Current animation will look off after dressing with heels (will resolve with starting the next interaction)
Changed files in this update