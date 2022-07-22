VAIL 0.7.76 Patch Notes

Getting closer and closer to the big tournament, we are prioritizing map fixes, bug fixes and general quality of life improvements for both, players and spectators. This will help us ensure that the game is in a healthy state for those playing, watching and casting. If you have any feedback or just want to chill please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Added server option to control behavior of players when they die in Artifact (i.e. black screen vs free cam spectate)

• Added (simplified) flash effects to LIV output

• Changed the default game window to be windowed (was fullscreen)

• Changed the game window to never capture the mouse when playing in VR. It will still hide the cursor when mouse is over the window.

• Adjusted the color of the Artifact scanner's diffuse progress bar

• Ziplines now have haptics!

• Picnic mode has now been added for every map

Map Changes

• Khidi - Updated landscape collision on B-site

• Khidi - Adjusted the kill volume at REYAB Spawn to not unexpectedly kill players

• Khidi - Patched spots where players could climb on concrete bags and make footstep noises

• Khidi - Fixed the collision on container unit walls in Skatepark that would unexpectedly swallow guns

• Khidi - Made rocks on A-site/Museum unwalkable

• Khidi - Updated collision in Museum to prevent players from pixel walking on walls

• Khidi - New spawns for the Museum side of the map added

• Khidi - Removed bad head peak from Mid to B-site by blocking line of site from this angle

• Khidi - Fixed missing collision on pillar near Colonist Spawn

• Maar - Patched spot where players could swing themselves onto the second floor in Telecom

• Maar - Patched spot where players could escape the map and swing themselves onto the upper catwalk railings near Rock Entry

• Maar - Patched the pixel walk in Mid near the Colonist zipline

• Maar - Updated the ladder collision in the vent drop down on A-site to prevent it from blocking bullets

• Maar - Patched crates that players could climb on by A-site second floor

• Maar - Updated collision on pillars to prevent players from getting stuck

• Maar - Patched climbable rocks near containers in Mid

• Maar - Updated spectator bounds to prevent the spectator from getting stuck on A-site

• Maar - Opened up balcony area for zipline players

• Maar - Fixed pixel walk on B-site

• Maar - Updated collision on corners in A-site where players could clip into the world

• Maar - Updated textures on concrete collapse lab

• Maar - Patched zipline exploit where players could launch themselves over tables in B-site entry

• Maar - Patched pixel walk on new balcony next to A-site zipline

• Maar - Fixed unclimbable ledge on Armory balcony

• Maar - Added a taller crate to make it easier to climb up the Armory balcony

• Maar - Updated collision in the zipline vent that would block players

• Maar - Updated zipline kill volumes to not have possibility of unintentionally killing players who are raising their height while ziplining

• Maar - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Suna - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Suna - Removed head peak between the barrels at A-site short

• Suna - Removed known hiding spot from Mid rotation near Construction

• Suna - Removed head peek between concrete bags on B-site

• Suna - Adjusted barrel in mid to hug the wall

• Suna - Removed head peak from Cat entry into B-site

• Suna - Removed gap where players had a line of sight from Cat to back-site on B-site

• Suna - Patched spot where players could step out of map on B-site

• Suna - Patched spot where players could climb on concrete bags in Construction Yard

• Suna - Patched gap on A-long where players could gain unfair intel

• Suna - Updated collision on the concrete bags on B-site to prevent players from climbing onto them and getting stuck

• Este - Fixed up meshes that were rendering black

• Este - Patched pixel walk by the vine climb

• Este - Switched out the emissive crates with a tactical variant

• Este - Fixed floating crates in Garage

• Este - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Volt - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Volt - Updated collision on Tunnel wall

• Volt - Adjusted kill volumes to prevent players from slipping through

• Volt - Fixed issue where walls would appear invisible

• Armory - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Armory - Updated the rock collision to prevent players from climbing up and getting stuck

• Armory - Updated the ground collision near the cat statue to prevent guns from falling through the floor

• Armory - Adjusted spectator collision bounds

• Miru - Added out of bounds kill volumes

• Miru - Adjusted the kill volume at REYAB Spawn to not unexpectedly kill players

Audio

• Armory music now loops

• Sounds for ziplines have been added and integrated

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Various map related bugs and fixes

• Fixed - Moved ability to grab tacticals with trigger to a different setting option from magazines

• Fixed - Desktop Observer hears coughing globally whenever any player is in smoke

• Fixed - UMP45 flies away when Firearm Grip Swapping is set to enabled

• Fixed - Grip retention on firearm fails the first time a gun is spawned

• Fixed - Grabbing between the charging handles on the APC9Pro breaks your hand animation

• Fixed - Some sights can see out of smoke

• Fixed - Floating guns on death

• Fixed - Dying in the smoke cloud will cause the coughing audio to carry over to your next life and will continue to play until it is finished

• Fixed - Scrolling horizontally causes my character to turn when aiming at the tablet

• Fixed - Zipline will break if a player is riding it mid round start

• Fixed - Can holster live grenades

• Fixed - Scanner can continue to be held after planting

• Fixed - Other players can grab the scanner's yellow orb

• Fixed - In-game Calibration Height bug allows you to double your height

• Fixed - Arms will get stuck on things and start stretching for other players

• Fixed - LIV first person view not hiding the characters head

• Fixed - LIV ADS view not triggering for guns with magnified scopes

• Fixed - Scanning audio effects doubling up when REYAB players restart a defuse

• Fixed - Being able to holster the scanner immediately after starting the scan, allowing Colonists to run away with the planted scanner