Warlordocracy Early Access v1.2

Getting fucked up at the local library and fixed a problem where mobiles would spaz out when pathfinding in a corner. The AI pathfinding is still shit, but the mobiles won't spaz out flipping into a bunch of different directions at least. Also, lots of other fixes and main character descriptions.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed problem where mobiles would spaz out with rotation in a corner.

-Fixed bug where you couldn't pick up items on the same tile as a broken door.

-Fixed problem from previous patch that stopped water tiles from being animated.

-Increased well and guillotine collision size so you can't drop items behind it.

-Can now bluff Brink to return home to Lockdell Market (extra skill point).

-Opening world editor now resets all object positions to tile center.

-Smithing ability now requires a hammer.

-Added descriptions for main characters.

-Milk now also cures some hunger.

-Updated maps a bit.