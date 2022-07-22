 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 22 July 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Getting fucked up at the local library and fixed a problem where mobiles would spaz out when pathfinding in a corner. The AI pathfinding is still shit, but the mobiles won't spaz out flipping into a bunch of different directions at least. Also, lots of other fixes and main character descriptions.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed problem where mobiles would spaz out with rotation in a corner.
-Fixed bug where you couldn't pick up items on the same tile as a broken door.
-Fixed problem from previous patch that stopped water tiles from being animated.
-Increased well and guillotine collision size so you can't drop items behind it.
-Can now bluff Brink to return home to Lockdell Market (extra skill point).
-Opening world editor now resets all object positions to tile center.
-Smithing ability now requires a hammer.
-Added descriptions for main characters.
-Milk now also cures some hunger.
-Updated maps a bit.

