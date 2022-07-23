Update 103

Hello Wild Friends
- Hello Wild Friends we made adjustments on the maps, on the speed of the animations of the animals that were sliding and fixed the threat animation of the elephant and adjusted the Leopard bug on the phases SubAdult, Adult and Elder that had been redone due to the bug that was resetting their animations
Game
-We are adjusting the graphics settings in the effect that is removing all materials and textures due to a material function and also the foliage that on low is removing the grasses.
Animals
- Decreased the chance of the stun on animals.
- Adjusted animations speed of all Walking, Trotting and Running animals that were sliding
Leopard
- Adjusted Leopard when it grew its animations kept resetting and returning to idle on SubAdult, Adult and Elder.
Elephant
- Adjusting and redone the threat animation
- Added Elephant's double click attack
Maps
AfricanMap / testLeve
-Modified map materials and textures
-Added new mask material for caves
-Added new map lighting
For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update