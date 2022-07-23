Update 103

Share · View all patches · Build 9174803 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 04:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends we made adjustments on the maps, on the speed of the animations of the animals that were sliding and fixed the threat animation of the elephant and adjusted the Leopard bug on the phases SubAdult, Adult and Elder that had been redone due to the bug that was resetting their animations

Game

-We are adjusting the graphics settings in the effect that is removing all materials and textures due to a material function and also the foliage that on low is removing the grasses.

Animals

Decreased the chance of the stun on animals.

Adjusted animations speed of all Walking, Trotting and Running animals that were sliding

Leopard

Adjusted Leopard when it grew its animations kept resetting and returning to idle on SubAdult, Adult and Elder.

Elephant

Adjusting and redone the threat animation

Added Elephant's double click attack

Maps

AfricanMap / testLeve

-Modified map materials and textures

-Added new mask material for caves

-Added new map lighting

For more information and details join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.