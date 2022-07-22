Build 0.7.5A

Share · View all patches · Build 9174784 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

New Alpha/Dev Build Released! 07/22/2022

Development/Playtesting

Added Crash Diagnostics and User Reporting from directly in the game. Players can now submit bugs, suggestions, etc. from directly in the game and it will come directly to our Unity Diagnostics Dashboard and into a special channel in discord.

You can now view sponsor offers and accept sponsor offers in the Promotion > Finances Tab (still a WIP)

Game load now takes a little longer, this is caused by the initial setup of sponsorship offers.

Venue list now sorts by the distance between your promotions home city and the venue location. This is using the Geo Location System

Fixed an issue introduced in the previous build that prevented players from viewing the roster of other promotions.

Cleaned up some city, state formatting issues.

Added the ability to open Talent and Promotions Social Media links in the Steam Browser (note these links are not yet in the database.)

Added better description for IWTV Title history panel

Fixed an issue where the promotion roster did not properly reload after hiring and firing has occurred.

Updated the schedule show screen to use sliders for the ticket prices instead of text input fields to eliminate the data validation requirement.

Various UI improvements to the show scheduling screen.

-Added intro/splash screens to the game.

Made with Unity splash screen has been removed.

Main menu screen updated to display IWTV logo and to adjust talent sizes on the image.

Bug /Issue Fixes

Fixed an issue where the soundtrack could create multiple instances of itself each time that you went back to the main menu.

Database Changes

Added Lat and Long fields to the Talent table to determine their base location and their current location for use with the distance system.

Added Loyalty field to Talent database, this will store the promotion(s) that a talent is loyal to.

New table Relationships added to the database. This will store the relationships between talents, tag teams, promotions, etc.

Added Cost field to the Venues table, this will be used to calculate building rental for those promotions that don't have their own venue. (Note: Promotions who have their own venue will incur maintenance costs on their venue over time vs paying rental fees).

Added Home Promotion field to the Venues table, this is used to associate the owner promotion from a rental.

Added SPONSOR_REQ_OPT table to the database. This table will hold all of the various sponsorship requirement possibilities for your promotion.

Teams table added to the database to hold Tag Teams and Stables available.

Tons of venues have been added to the game. There are now 70 venues and they sort by distance from you when viewing them (Seating capacities still need tweaked.

Promotion Rosters Added

Cottage Hills Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Mid South

Elite Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Xtreme

Limitless Wrestling

Monta Wrestling

Ascend Pro Wrestling

1CW

X-Calibur Championship

Enterprise Pro Wrestling

Ultimate Championship Wrestling

XWE Entertainment

Upstate Pro Wrestling

All or Nothing Wrestling

FireStar Pro

Frontier Pro Wrestling

Imperial Wrestling Entertainment

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

New Age Wrestling

Pro Wrestling 225

Pro Wrestling After Dark

Stand Alone Wrestling

Real Shoot Wrestling

Rope 2 Rope Entertainment

Ace Fusion Championship Wrestling

Battlegrounds Pro Wrestling

California Wrestling Association

Devise

Database Name Fixes

King Blackie > Eric_x_Black

Raena Skye > Raena Black

Bill Knox > Billy Knoxx

Gannon Green > Ganon Green

Missing Talent Added

Davienne - No idea how she wasn't on the roster yet

Dylan Frymyer

Gary Lamb

Matt Griffin

Matt Hankins

Stromi Renee

Kess Edison

El Rey

Big Ramp

Jason Hastings

TJ Phillips

Other Fixes

-Enterprise Pro Wrestling added to the game

-Rhodes Island Championship Wrestling added (missing logo)

NWA Wildside added

Soundtrack Added themes for:

Airica Demia by John Kiernan

House of Heathens by John Kiernan

Aiden Knight by John Kiernan

Vicious Vicki by John Kiernan

Facade

Alister Crowe

Foxx Vinyer

August Artois

Jake Logan

Renegade Enforcer

Tony Chini

Tony Chini (Remix)

Tyler Cullprett

Prince Sims

Xavier Reyes

Prince Simms

Jay Sky

JC Wolf

Dr. Tibadow by Kayfabe Music U.K.

Brax by Kayfabe Music U.K.

Lizzy Blair by Kayfabe Music U.K.

Payton Blair by Kayfabe Music U.K.

Trixie by Kayfabe Music U.K.

Jonah Turk by Kayfabe Music U.K.