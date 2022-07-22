Build 0.7.5A

New Alpha/Dev Build Released! 07/22/2022
Development/Playtesting
- Added Crash Diagnostics and User Reporting from directly in the game. Players can now submit bugs, suggestions, etc. from directly in the game and it will come directly to our Unity Diagnostics Dashboard and into a special channel in discord.
Gameplay/UI Updates
- You can now view sponsor offers and accept sponsor offers in the Promotion > Finances Tab (still a WIP)
- Game load now takes a little longer, this is caused by the initial setup of sponsorship offers.
- Venue list now sorts by the distance between your promotions home city and the venue location. This is using the Geo Location System
- Fixed an issue introduced in the previous build that prevented players from viewing the roster of other promotions.
- Cleaned up some city, state formatting issues.
- Added the ability to open Talent and Promotions Social Media links in the Steam Browser (note these links are not yet in the database.)
- Added better description for IWTV Title history panel
- Fixed an issue where the promotion roster did not properly reload after hiring and firing has occurred.
- Updated the schedule show screen to use sliders for the ticket prices instead of text input fields to eliminate the data validation requirement.
- Various UI improvements to the show scheduling screen.
-Added intro/splash screens to the game.
- The game has it's own logo, this has replaced the generic VG logo.
- Made with Unity splash screen has been removed.
- Main menu screen updated to display IWTV logo and to adjust talent sizes on the image.
Bug /Issue Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the soundtrack could create multiple instances of itself each time that you went back to the main menu.
Database Changes
- Added Lat and Long fields to the Talent table to determine their base location and their current location for use with the distance system.
- Added Loyalty field to Talent database, this will store the promotion(s) that a talent is loyal to.
- New table Relationships added to the database. This will store the relationships between talents, tag teams, promotions, etc.
- Added Cost field to the Venues table, this will be used to calculate building rental for those promotions that don't have their own venue. (Note: Promotions who have their own venue will incur maintenance costs on their venue over time vs paying rental fees).
- Added Home Promotion field to the Venues table, this is used to associate the owner promotion from a rental.
- Added SPONSOR_REQ_OPT table to the database. This table will hold all of the various sponsorship requirement possibilities for your promotion.
- Teams table added to the database to hold Tag Teams and Stables available.
- Tons of venues have been added to the game. There are now 70 venues and they sort by distance from you when viewing them (Seating capacities still need tweaked.
Promotion Rosters Added
Cottage Hills Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Mid South
Elite Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Xtreme
Limitless Wrestling
Monta Wrestling
Ascend Pro Wrestling
1CW
X-Calibur Championship
Enterprise Pro Wrestling
Ultimate Championship Wrestling
XWE Entertainment
Upstate Pro Wrestling
All or Nothing Wrestling
FireStar Pro
Frontier Pro Wrestling
Imperial Wrestling Entertainment
Phoenix Pro Wrestling
New Age Wrestling
Pro Wrestling 225
Pro Wrestling After Dark
Stand Alone Wrestling
Real Shoot Wrestling
Rope 2 Rope Entertainment
Ace Fusion Championship Wrestling
Battlegrounds Pro Wrestling
California Wrestling Association
Devise
Database Name Fixes
King Blackie > Eric_x_Black
Raena Skye > Raena Black
Bill Knox > Billy Knoxx
Gannon Green > Ganon Green
Missing Talent Added
Davienne - No idea how she wasn't on the roster yet
Dylan Frymyer
Gary Lamb
Matt Griffin
Matt Hankins
Stromi Renee
Kess Edison
El Rey
Big Ramp
Jason Hastings
TJ Phillips
Other Fixes
-Enterprise Pro Wrestling added to the game
-Rhodes Island Championship Wrestling added (missing logo)
- NWA Wildside added
Soundtrack Added themes for:
Airica Demia by John Kiernan
House of Heathens by John Kiernan
Aiden Knight by John Kiernan
Vicious Vicki by John Kiernan
Facade
Alister Crowe
Foxx Vinyer
August Artois
Jake Logan
Renegade Enforcer
Tony Chini
Tony Chini (Remix)
Tyler Cullprett
Prince Sims
Xavier Reyes
Prince Simms
Jay Sky
JC Wolf
Dr. Tibadow by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Brax by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Lizzy Blair by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Payton Blair by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Trixie by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Jonah Turk by Kayfabe Music U.K.
Changed files in this update