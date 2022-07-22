- CHAPTER #8 - THE FUNERAL MARCH

Ragnar, Queen Valeria's First Wizard and personal advisor, is dead. Queen Valeria wants you to accompany his funeral march from Caeb to Crowburg, capital of the Duchy of Kingshire, where the great wizards of Caebrend are buried. You must pass through territory claimed by goblin tribes, so be very careful

This new update includes a new story: The Funeral March.

Also like the other updates, this one comes with improvements and new options for the rest of the stories as well.

This is the changelog v 0.6:

IMPROVEMENTS

The combat buttons have been improved to prevent players from over-pressing the attack buttons, which could lead to bugs or exploits in the game code (as the program could not read the code as fast). (Credits: Berni)

The system for acquiring scrolls with spells in the markets now takes better account of the character's class.

ADDED

Added new story: The Funeral March.

Added new weapon: +3 Sling. (This weapon is available to the Bard at the start of a game).

Average enemies now have more loot options.

The player now has options to avoid ambushes if they are previously discovered.

Added as a possible enemy in the catacombs of 'The Barbarian' story city: Giant Rat.

The hunter now generates an option to survive by hunting when on a deserted island (Various stories).

Added the possibility to rest in a large inn in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' if your character's health is below the maximum.

Added torch sound to some events.

Added horse sound.

When the player discovers a trap in the corridors of Prince Cobra's palace, he now has the option to avoid them ('The Cobra's Ark story).

CHANGES

The Bard may now choose the +3 Sling as their starting weapon instead of the +1 Dagger.

Some class-specific options have received an overhaul of the experience points they award (more experience points are now awarded).

It has changed the image of a generic wizard.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a bug where if a bard was injured and used the rest option in a tavern, the bard would start singing instead.

Fixed a bug in the EXPEL UNDEAD spell that didn't work on a specific type of zombie (it worked on the others).

Fixed a small bug that prevented you from buying Primordial Essence from the nomadic tribes of Turania if you had exactly 8 items in your inventory ('Song of Kings & Wars').

Some of the text on some buttons has been aligned.

And What is the next?

The next update is very important as it will finally include the CAMPAIGN MODE.

Campaign mode is the basic way to play Heroes of Book & Paper. The game selects 5 different stories and the player must complete them in the given order, and cannot fail any of them! This would result in the campaign being considered a failure. The first story will start on easy difficulty, and gradually the difficulty of the stories will increase to very hard.

Completing the campaign is only for true book and paper heroes.