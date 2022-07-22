Version Update 1.02

Hello!

Today we will release the V1.02 update. The game difficulty and balance have been adjusted, and custom button mapping of the controller is also available now. You could refer to the detailed update contents below.

The team will continue to improve the game, and we will announce a roadmap for future updates at a proper time. If you have any suggestions of issues of the game, please join our discord channel. Thank you very much for the support since the game release!

V 1.02 update contents:

Gameplay

When the enemy launches a long-range attack or a stabbing attack outside the field of vision, an icon will appear to indicate. The option of "Highlight newly discovered enemy" has been added in the game settings, which can identify the target more clearly. Greatly improved the mechanics and difficulty of challenging tasks. Adjust the number of traps to further optimize the difficulty of the level. Optimized the level design of the container billboard area in"FengLi Walled City".

Balance

Now the HP Healing Capacity of the logistics terminals has been greatly improved in story mode and normal mode. Overkill charge will no longer reset the counter due to being hit in story mode and normal mode. Destructible items now have a chance to drop a small amount of Healing Agent. Optimize the invincible time of climbing, Jumping up and down through a platform, overkill, chip skills, hook, shield parry, narrow escape, and being knocked into the air. Optimize the logic of enemies triggering Golden Invincibility or iron body status, and the damage they take during the status. Optimize the judgment range of melee parry and shield parry.

Performance

Documents are now automatically picked up when you pass by and can be viewed by pressing the button on demand. Now you can skip cutscenes with the space bar. Add the option of "automatically skip cutscenes" in the game settings. Optimize the interaction of some UI such as NPC dialogue. Optimize the font of the pop-up tutorial.

Improvement

Add the function of customizing controller buttons. Add PS4 and PS5 controller support. Optimize some rendering configurations to minimize game crashes. If you frequently experience crashes in the game, you can try updating your graphics card driver.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPMANCER

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nDBBWUtkY5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eBrainStudio

YouTube: [url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA ]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA [/url]

LOOPMANCER dev team