Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 22 July 2022

uploaded patch for test build. Audio player is on the PC now.

Share · View all patches · Build 9174686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some balancing of the ghost has been done, but most of this patch is the audio player. Let me know your thoughts in the discord.

