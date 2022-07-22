Some balancing of the ghost has been done, but most of this patch is the audio player. Let me know your thoughts in the discord.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 22 July 2022
uploaded patch for test build. Audio player is on the PC now.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update