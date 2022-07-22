Advice for beginners: Turn on 'Additional Tooltips' in the options

After watching Wanderbot's stream today, I noticed that the 'Additional Tooltips' are turned off by default! Make sure to turn them on if you haven't learned all the keywords yet.

A number of people have complained about certain keywords not being explained. I was a bit confused about this, until I watched Wanderbot's stream today, where I noticed the issue... (Great stream by the way, check him out on Twitch or Youtube!)

This issue will be fixed in a patch which I am releasing soon. (Soon, as in, 30 minutes or so)

There is also a bug where if a card is creating another card, it will not properly display the card which will be created. This seems to be a bug only on windows, as far as I can tell.