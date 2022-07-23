Eav 19.3 is live!

Eav 19.3, has arrived reintroducing chapters 7 & 8 along with a new one! Continue your fight along the surface against the hordes of hell into the first half of Act 2.

Returning Acts, may now be selected again from the select menu. Saved progress from chapter 6 will now carry over into chapter 7 when exiting the level. Chapters 7/8 also received minor level balances and quest changes.

New Chapter 9, has a lot in store for you Mortal, show us what it takes to brave these legions of hell! Tons of demons, tons of space, what could possibly go wrong?

Crosshair Toggle, some may find it obstructive, so now you can turn it off.

Eav 19.3's development time doesn't reflect the bulk of what is being worked on behind the scenes. After updating all systems within Act 2's first chapters, I was simultaneously planning, creating and testing on future levels. This will explain the radio silence for the past four months - though not intentional, I'll be trying my best to keep you Mortals posted regularly. To see everything that has changed, update/patch notes will always be posted in our steam discussions.