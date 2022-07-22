Update to EA 0.5.6.

Share · View all patches · Build 9174548 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have for another small update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm.

Most notably the elusive missing items bug was finally detected. Good thing here, all stuff you “lost” isn’t lost.

We added a bit to the game, updated the French version and made a bunch of fixes as well!

Thanks for all the contributions in feedback and the bug reports. Please be our guests and post any bugs you find here or on our Discord.

Stay safe and talk soon!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.5.6

ADDED

It is now easier to collect artisanal goods once they have finished processing.

When interacting with a chest, the text "open" is displayed.

Language: French.

Size of the sunflower plant.

Selling price of oranges.

Marcus' plans cannot be sold in the shipping bin.

Anne's backpack cannot be sold in the shipping bin.

When returning from the forest to the village, the remaining map loads earlier.

FIXED