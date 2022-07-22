Planet S Version 0.1.6

Hi everyone, here is another little bug fix update.

Multiplayer:

Fixed players being able to transfer goods from and to spaceports of other players

Fixed a rare crash that could happen for clients when the host closes the lobby

Trade routes:

~ Spaceships will now only load as many as specified in the trade route e.g. if you have a trade route that transports 50 clay to another planet the spaceship will never carry more than 50 clay and will therefore no longer fill up in case it couldnt unload all goods at the destination

Options:

~ The FPS limit is now a number box instead of a slider to make it easier to set your desired FPS limit

~ Brightness and contrast will now be restricted to be between 50% and 150%

~ Made extra sure that default option values will be loaded correctly on first start

Fixed an issue that cause clicks on dropdown menus to be registered by the UI element behind that

Engine:

~ The game will now start in borderless window mode instead of fullscreen mode on first start while we are investigating an issue that causes the game to crash on first start

~ Improved the error messages and checks in multiple areas

~ Improved the robustness of the Vulkan startup procedure

Fixed a rare crash when exiting the game

Fixed a minor Vulkan related issues during startup

Achievements:

There is now a new achievement that you get for completing the tutorial

And thats it again. Have a great weekend!

TeamJA