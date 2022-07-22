Depths of Umbra-K54 (New Bonus Campaign)

Hello everyone,

Launch Teaser:

Version 1.2 is now available! We’re excited to introduce a new campaign: Depths of Umbra-K54, and a new ship: The URV-500 Submersible.

This campaign takes place in the sea under the icy surface of the rogue planet Umbra-K54. Your crew is tasked with investigating an unusual warp-field anomaly.

Important note: It is not recommended to rely on the AI PiBot for the new campaign, as the challenges found within would require a lot of specific behaviors. Because of that, we recommend planning accordingly!

Additions

New Campaign: Depths of Umbra-K54

New Ship: The URV-500 Submersible

3 New Enemy types

4 New Boss Enemies

New systems and screens including hull breaches and ship flooding for the URV-500

New URV components

28 readable logs

2 new achievements

Changes

Increased the size of the top-right UI showing your ship’s hull and shields for improved clarity

The dialogue window has been increased in height to allow for more dialogue options to be displayed and more text to be shown

Certain UI elements now hide themselves when the Tab menu is open to prevent overlapping

Turrets can now be exited without delay for non-host players

Fixes

Fixed issue with dropped item Captain notification not showing the name of the item dropped

Fixed issue that could cause audio issues in certain situations

Fixed some issues with offline mode that caused menus to not properly update themselves while open

Fixed visual issue when a fuel capsule is loaded but the ship is out of fuel

Fixed issue with the repair gun that could cause it to stop working in certain situations

Fixed issue that caused fog effects to affect in-game cinematics

Fixed issue with loading AI priorities that could cause incorrect priorities to activate

Changed some internal physics settings to improve performance in certain situations

Academy: Removed option for external camera when using the Captain’s Chair in the Academy due to lack of a proper exterior environment

VR: Fixed issue with certain UI elements not aligning with the camera properly in VR mode

VR: Fixed issue with in-game opening cinematics not being visible in VR mode

Thanks for your time!

Best,

The Leafy Games Team