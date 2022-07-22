Depths of Umbra-K54 (New Bonus Campaign)

Hello everyone,
Version 1.2 is now available! We’re excited to introduce a new campaign: Depths of Umbra-K54, and a new ship: The URV-500 Submersible.
This campaign takes place in the sea under the icy surface of the rogue planet Umbra-K54. Your crew is tasked with investigating an unusual warp-field anomaly.
Important note: It is not recommended to rely on the AI PiBot for the new campaign, as the challenges found within would require a lot of specific behaviors. Because of that, we recommend planning accordingly!
Additions
- New Campaign: Depths of Umbra-K54
- New Ship: The URV-500 Submersible
- 3 New Enemy types
- 4 New Boss Enemies
- New systems and screens including hull breaches and ship flooding for the URV-500
- New URV components
- 28 readable logs
- 2 new achievements
Changes
- Increased the size of the top-right UI showing your ship’s hull and shields for improved clarity
- The dialogue window has been increased in height to allow for more dialogue options to be displayed and more text to be shown
- Certain UI elements now hide themselves when the Tab menu is open to prevent overlapping
- Turrets can now be exited without delay for non-host players
Fixes
- Fixed issue with dropped item Captain notification not showing the name of the item dropped
- Fixed issue that could cause audio issues in certain situations
- Fixed some issues with offline mode that caused menus to not properly update themselves while open
- Fixed visual issue when a fuel capsule is loaded but the ship is out of fuel
- Fixed issue with the repair gun that could cause it to stop working in certain situations
- Fixed issue that caused fog effects to affect in-game cinematics
- Fixed issue with loading AI priorities that could cause incorrect priorities to activate
- Changed some internal physics settings to improve performance in certain situations
- Academy: Removed option for external camera when using the Captain’s Chair in the Academy due to lack of a proper exterior environment
- VR: Fixed issue with certain UI elements not aligning with the camera properly in VR mode
- VR: Fixed issue with in-game opening cinematics not being visible in VR mode
Thanks for your time!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
