239: Early Access 0.12.76 - July 22, 2022 5:02 PM EST
• Added the ability to guild invite from the chat presence context menu.
• Resolved an issue where your screen would lock out after a trade in certain cases.
• Improved checks to ensure that parties never exceed five members.
• You can now see text selection on player names in the chat log. This makes it easier to double-click names and paste them if you need to do that for invites, ignores or whatever. Some names are hard to spell.
• Enabled & improved the text selection in the combat log and patch notes. This makes it easier to share output.
• Updated the Japanese localization.
Nevergrind Online update for 22 July 2022
Context guild invites, fixed trade screen lock bug, party size bug fix
