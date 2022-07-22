XIO: Survival Patch Notes 7/22

Adjusted wood foundation (height, placement).

Adjusted wooden spikes (heigh, placement).

Adjusted sleeping bag (heigh, placement).

Increased scrapper machine(s) grind slots to 5.

Increased scrapping time of bullets to 1 second per.

Added new ‘pipe shotgun ammo’.

Fixed single reloading for specific weapons (pump shotgun, revolver, SK76).

Fixed pistol reloading for specific weapons (Lance 9MM, Civ 9MM, XIO 9MM, Silver 9MM, Tact 9MM, Police 9MM).

Added crossbow to default starting item(s).

Adjusted crafting recipes for rope, and other resource items).

Increased AK auto-fire rate.

Lowered XIO 9MM ammo count to (7).

Added lighting changes, brightness levels, grit post-process, and heightened fog.

Added weather changes, higher chances of ‘clear day’, longer days, and balanced nighttime darkness.

Re-worked zombies spawning, and behaviors.

Map Expansion.

Added new factory location(s).

Added oil tanking locations(s).

Added new manufacturing company location(s).

Added train tracks in preparation for the new train system (coming soon).

Added new vehicle types to be interacted/looted.

Added new container types to be interacted/looted.

Payment Update.

Added in-game skin store to apply to weapons you find while playing(bi-weekly updates).