Nienix update for 22 July 2022

COOP and weapon updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920360

🎯 [UI] Weapon firing mode (Inherits momentum, Fixed to hull, Gyrostabilized or Raycast) is now described in weapon tooltips.
🎯 [UI] When playing COOP, the last known position of a player in a dungeon or open world space is now shown in the map and HUD.
🎯 [Misc] Player warp gates are placed further apart when playing COOP.
🎯 [Balance] The default firing mode has been changed from "Inherits momentum" to "Gyrostabilized" for many weapons.
🎯 [Balance] Ship turret DPS has been increased.

Changed files in this update

