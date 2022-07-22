COOP and weapon updates

Version 0.5550920360

🎯 [UI] Weapon firing mode (Inherits momentum, Fixed to hull, Gyrostabilized or Raycast) is now described in weapon tooltips.

🎯 [UI] When playing COOP, the last known position of a player in a dungeon or open world space is now shown in the map and HUD.

🎯 [Misc] Player warp gates are placed further apart when playing COOP.

🎯 [Balance] The default firing mode has been changed from "Inherits momentum" to "Gyrostabilized" for many weapons.

🎯 [Balance] Ship turret DPS has been increased.