Some long over due fixes!

Version 0.4.1 doesn't bring any new content, instead I decided to spend some time and go through the bug back log to fix some long outstanding issue (and some newly reported ones!)
Thanks for everyone who has been reporting bugs, recently and in the past, your reports are immensely important to improve this game!
Fixes:
- Fix to allow loading older save games (0.3.x or older)
- Fix issues with Scholar selecting the wrong skill
- Fix bug where Scholar would show unusable skills in battle
- Fix Holy Word Burn
- Fix training tab not allowing you to scroll through heroes
- Fix Powerful Bolts damage bonus
- Fix issue where not all items showed up in player inventory
- Fix fog not affecting bridges on the world
- Some performance improvements in the over world and player status UI
- Fix issue where party/recruit screens could delete heroes when party disbands
Changed files in this update