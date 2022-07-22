Class Abilities and

New Features: Character Mechanics:

Each character now has a unique ability that gives them more options in combat and enhances their playstyle as well as a new class meter to draw from.

Klon:

Gain class meter by performing combos. Hold trigger button while swinging to extend that attack into a hold attack or continue to add length to an existing hold attack while consuming class meter.

Silkfang:

Gain class meter by performing combos. Press the trigger to reverse the grip style on your daggers, changing to the side striking attack, switching styles will consume class meter to empower attacks for a short duration.

Solare:

Landing attacks on your opponent temporarily increases class meter, after building enough enter a Frenzy state to empower attacks with more damage and speed.

Bodark:

Enter a berserk rage as you take damage increasing your class meter as your health gets lower greatly enhancing attack damage.

Katana:

Gain class meter by blocking enemy attacks. Hold the trigger and unleash an attack to expend all of your class meter to perform an empowered slash that will cut through more enemy projectiles as the class meter was higher.

Gunblades:

Gain class meter by performing combos. Pull the trigger to consume class meter and fire an empowered shot.

Longsword:

Gain class meter by blocking enemy attacks. Hold the trigger while attacking to consume class meter and add Crush to your attacks which will overpower oncoming enemy attacks that it collides with.

Scythe:

Gain class meter when the opponent blocks your attacks. Press the trigger to consume class meter and apply a Hex to your enemy, if the enemy takes an attack while the Hex is active it will burst and cause additional damage.

- Bayonet:

Hold the trigger to charge your rifle, while charging blocking enemy attacks will increase your charge while attacking will deplete it, release the trigger to fire an empowered shot.

Shortswords:

Gain class meter when blocking enemy attacks. Hold trigger while blocking to consume class meter and perform an empowered auto reflect which will enhance the reflected attacks speed.

Baton:

Gain class meter when blocking enemy attacks with shield. Press trigger to consume class meter and strike opponent with lightning slowing their attacks temporarily

Replay System:

All rounds under one replay

Exit button

Training:

Opponent slash controls

Exit button

Advanced Tutorial:

Explanation of curveball, attack types, PDA and Class Specific Abilities

Curveball:

Moved offset targeting to joystick

Killcam:

Slow motion during final hit

Progression:

Player Level and Character Unlocks

Daily Missions

Online experience bonuses

Difficulty bonuses

Misc:

Added "first step" combo visuals to combo helper

Added character unlock and daily reward system test

Adjusted purple combo helper color

Fixed dagger switch speed bug

Altered class meter visual on full

Adjusted class meter position

Increased Bayonet projectile speed based on charge level

Resolved stuck issue with advanced tutorial

Fix to saving player preferences