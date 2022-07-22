Update patch 0.3

Thanks for playing and providing us with invaluable feedback! We've hopefully managed to fix most of the bugs that have been reported. Please let us know if there's anything else that seems bugged or if there's anything else we should add to improve the gameplay experience. We will be working on balancing the game better.

Known issues:

Wolf is still not working very good

Karen is too easy, she will get much more triggered in a future patch

Bug fixes and improvements: