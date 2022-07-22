 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 22 July 2022

Update patch 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9174001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing and providing us with invaluable feedback! We've hopefully managed to fix most of the bugs that have been reported. Please let us know if there's anything else that seems bugged or if there's anything else we should add to improve the gameplay experience. We will be working on balancing the game better.

Known issues:

  • Wolf is still not working very good
  • Karen is too easy, she will get much more triggered in a future patch

Bug fixes and improvements:

  • Steam should close properly when quitting with alt-f4 and other force close methods
  • Fixed dpad navigation lag/unresponsiveness
  • Tesla Coil and Turret rework, they will no longer stop spawning. Sorry!
  • UI Updates
  • Balancing tweaks
  • Various bug fixes
  • Various collider fixes on the map
  • Some work on SFX
  • Karen will no longer get knocked back like a feather
  • Player can no longer get one-shot by the spikeball after exiting the truck (wops)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link