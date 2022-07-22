Update patch 0.3

Thanks for playing and providing us with invaluable feedback! We've hopefully managed to fix most of the bugs that have been reported. Please let us know if there's anything else that seems bugged or if there's anything else we should add to improve the gameplay experience. We will be working on balancing the game better.
Known issues:
- Wolf is still not working very good
- Karen is too easy, she will get much more triggered in a future patch
Bug fixes and improvements:
- Steam should close properly when quitting with alt-f4 and other force close methods
- Fixed dpad navigation lag/unresponsiveness
- Tesla Coil and Turret rework, they will no longer stop spawning. Sorry!
- UI Updates
- Balancing tweaks
- Various bug fixes
- Various collider fixes on the map
- Some work on SFX
- Karen will no longer get knocked back like a feather
- Player can no longer get one-shot by the spikeball after exiting the truck (wops)
Changed files in this update