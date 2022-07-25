0.2.2 Historical and randomised campaign events!

0.6.0 Patch Notes

Now campaign events, both historical and randomised, have been added to Ironclad! As you progress events may take a shift for the better or the worse, you may be able to turn circumstances to your advantage, but ignore them at your peril!

We have been listening to your ideas and opinions, and as always please keep them coming!

Gameplay:

Added historical and randomised campaign events, giving temporary bonuses or penalties.

Confederates can potentially hire independent privateer ships via campaign events.

The Union can potentially cause foreign navies to intervene via campaign events.

Added a campaign option to ignore the successful blockade run limit in the Union campaign.

Slowed ship acceleration and deceleration.

Bug fixes: