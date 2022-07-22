Time to put on the armor and pull out your sword . Version 0.3 launched!

Time to put on the armor and pull the ancestral sword off the wall. It's time to saddle your horse and set off to meet the adventures and threats that have arisen.

Set up a camp in a medieval forest and make a choice:

Do you want them to praise your name in songs?

Do you want the jealous ones to whisper on the streets of cities about your craft skills?

Or maybe you prefer to spread fear in the hearts of your enemies?

Whatever you want, it is your world, your medieval life - you choose.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1887020/Raubritter

That is a 0.3 version of the game. We launched it so early because we want to make sure, we create a game „every” medieval fan will like to play, and life in it, not just us.

Co-op is incoming next month, might be 2 months. So if you are after this feature – buy only if you want to support us.

What we promise:

Hard work

Listening to your suggestions (we have a clear vision for the game but You are the important one not us. So if the community will want something in the game, we are here to please you.)

Good comunication ( we will not hide behind a castle wall from you. We are here, we want to listen, we want to get better in every aspect)

Sticking with the project (we started this project with a idea to create a medieval world „to live in”. We are very happy so many of you share this dream. We promise to finish it and than develop it further.

When not to buy: