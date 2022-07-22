Campaign, 3 New Units And WW2 Map Now Live!

Our Biggest Update Yet:

Hello everyone. We apologize for the delay, but we have for you our biggest update yet! The campaign system took us longer than expected, but we are happy with where it is now, and we feel the possibilities are endless! The campaign in this update is title "The Birdbarian Hordes!", a Roman times parody and alternate history where birds rise up against the power of Rome, instead of Barbarians. Currently there is only one demo level, but much more are coming, including completely new campaigns and stories. (Possibly a WW2 first person campaign next?!)

Why Campaigns In UEBS2?

Campaigns offer an alternate experience for the user, mainly for user mods. Part of the reason development has taken longer than expected, is that everything we add tot he campaigns has to be user friendly and moddable. Everything you see and experience in these campaigns will be possible to create and modify yourself, allowing the modding community infinite possibilities to potentially create entire user made games.

Update Notes:

Campaigns now active! One campaign demo is playable, more are coming.

3 new units. Roman General, Roman Archer and Giant Chicken.

New WW2 map with miles of trenches, craters and bunkers.

Many rules and behaviors unique to campaign missions added.

Full Auto Tank now has armor and other matching stats to original tank.

Some changes made to RTS pathfinding.

Possession changes: