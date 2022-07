Share · View all patches · Build 9173818 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 18:59:39 UTC by Wendy

Improved visuals even more...

I didnt like the blank empty area of smelt page....

So I decided to remake it and reorder it , adding some borders.

I decided to reupdate the game trailer so that it can fit to the current game content.

I also decided to update some of the screenshots so it can match the current content of the game!

Hope you like these changes!

Peace!