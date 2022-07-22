MacOS version of 0.3.7 is now available!

Hello MacOS players!

I'm happy to let you all know that Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.3.7 is finally getting released on MacOS! There is one small change I had to make to get the MacOS version working however, which unfortunately has the side effect of increasing load times, particularly for randomly generated levels. Here are the details:

The reason I didn't initially release the MacOS version is because of a bug I discovered that caused the MacOS build to freeze very frequently. After doing some digging I isolated the issue and discovered that the freeze only occurred when changing the game's Vsync mode. As it turns out, the issue isn't on me, it's an issue with the current version of Unity 2020, which is what Baldi's Basics Plus is currently built with. This means that I can't fix it, I have to wait for Unity to push a fix. The issue is in their bug tracker, and currently a fix is "in review" for Unity 2020, but I'm not sure how long I'll have to wait for it to be pushed out as I reported the bug nearly two months ago. A new version of 2020 released yesterday which did not come with the fix, so I decided the best thing to do would be to work around the issue for now, rather than to keep MacOS players waiting any longer.

I made two changes to the MacOS build to work around this issue. The first is that I removed the Vsync option from the options menu. Vsync will be on by default. The second is that I removed pieces of code that disable Vsync while levels load. The reason for disabling Vsync during loading is to reduce load times as much as possible, as the level generator/loader does each step one-at-a-time each frame. By unlocking the frame rate during loading, it can complete in one or two seconds on fast PCs (I realize now that there are more efficient ways to generate a level than the current methods used by the game, but I probably won't revisit the level generator code for a while). Since I can't currently do this on MacOS, Vsync stays on and load times will probably be noticeably longer than they were on faster Macs (On slower Macs, you probably won't notice much if any difference).

Of course, this isn't a permanent solution. Once Unity resolves the issue (Which hopefully won't take much longer...) all versions I release after that should be the same on MacOS as on all other platforms, and load times should return to normal. Until then, this seemed like the best solution. Thanks for your patience everyone!