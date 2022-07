Share · View all patches · Build 9173686 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 18:32:20 UTC by Wendy

After releasing I received quick feedback from several players.

-Added a few optimizations

-Few UI changes for better instruction

-Removed several unnecessary files

More to come, thanks for playing Azrael, I know it's short; expect a free addition in the future to better build context for the player and add more game-play.