Stray Hotfix 2

Hello Friends!
Patch 2 is now available!! This patch contains a lot of things everyone has been asking for. Just to run down a little bit of what is in this:
Adds additional fullscreen options including proper exclusive fullscreen support
Engine fix for some users who are unable to boot due to GPU driver issues
Additional checks to prevent VR headsets from interfering with the game client
Collision fixes to prevent going out of world
Uncapped framerate option is now on the right instead of the left
Localization fixes for German
Fix for scratch trophy for keyboard and mouse players
Thank you all for all of your wonderful support of the game and to those of you who sent us detailed bug reports. We are so grateful for the information and look forward to Patch 3! We'll keep you all updated as we continue to improve Stray!
Changed files in this update