Stray Hotfix 2

Hello Friends!

Patch 2 is now available!! This patch contains a lot of things everyone has been asking for. Just to run down a little bit of what is in this:

Adds additional fullscreen options including proper exclusive fullscreen support

Engine fix for some users who are unable to boot due to GPU driver issues

Additional checks to prevent VR headsets from interfering with the game client

Collision fixes to prevent going out of world

Uncapped framerate option is now on the right instead of the left

Localization fixes for German

Fix for scratch trophy for keyboard and mouse players

Thank you all for all of your wonderful support of the game and to those of you who sent us detailed bug reports. We are so grateful for the information and look forward to Patch 3! We'll keep you all updated as we continue to improve Stray!