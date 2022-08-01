RealFlight 9.5S Update: 9.50.068 is now live

We are pleased to announce RealFlight version 9.50.068! This update adds new HobbyZone AeroScout training content as well as our first Steam achievements! These achievements target the beginning pilot.

Features

Added training lessons featuring the HobbyZone AeroScout S 1.1m

Added achievements for each of the following:

completing all the AeroScout training courses

completing all the Apprentice training courses

completing all the Habu training courses

accruing 2 hours of total flight time

accruing 4 hours of total flight time

Improvements/Fixes

Current training lessons are sorted into tabs by vehicle. Older lessons remain grouped in the "Classic" tab.

Added "Spektrum Receiver (DXeA)" radio profile. It matches the existing "Spektrum Receiver (DXS)" radio profile but provides greater convenience and clarity for DXeA users.

How to Get It

Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.