RealFlight 9.5S Update: 9.50.068 is now live

We are pleased to announce RealFlight version 9.50.068! This update adds new HobbyZone AeroScout training content as well as our first Steam achievements! These achievements target the beginning pilot.
Features
- Added training lessons featuring the HobbyZone AeroScout S 1.1m
- Added achievements for each of the following:
- completing all the AeroScout training courses
- completing all the Apprentice training courses
- completing all the Habu training courses
- accruing 2 hours of total flight time
- accruing 4 hours of total flight time
Improvements/Fixes
- Current training lessons are sorted into tabs by vehicle. Older lessons remain grouped in the "Classic" tab.
- Added "Spektrum Receiver (DXeA)" radio profile. It matches the existing "Spektrum Receiver (DXS)" radio profile but provides greater convenience and clarity for DXeA users.
How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.
Changed files in this update