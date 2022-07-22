Welcome to The Dam Update this update consists of fix's and new feature's as well as a new Map inside the Dam. This level has a new mission waiting for you as well as a surprise. here are some screenshots of the level.
This is the entrance to inside the Dam,
Inside the Dam,
And with that I have now added a game launcher if you go into your game folder you will see a Launch game.exe when you use this it will automatically add a game shortcut on your desktop to use. Also you can now set your own keybindings when in the launcher. Here is a list of all I've done in this update.
-
Added ammo drops to enemies.
-
Added new ammo, weapon pickup sound.
-
Scifi Alien pistol has been edited to give
out more damage.
-
Adding new level to the Dam mission.
-
Mantis enemies now have a slight glow
easier to see in dark areas.
-
Added a new game launcher and custom key bind settings.
-
Added New Art, title screen, loading screen.
Please be aware you will need to do a re install of the game to make sure the Update installs all files Thanks and if you have any issues please post them in discussions.
Changed files in this update