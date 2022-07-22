Welcome to The Dam Update this update consists of fix's and new feature's as well as a new Map inside the Dam. This level has a new mission waiting for you as well as a surprise. here are some screenshots of the level.

This is the entrance to inside the Dam,



Inside the Dam,



And with that I have now added a game launcher if you go into your game folder you will see a Launch game.exe when you use this it will automatically add a game shortcut on your desktop to use. Also you can now set your own keybindings when in the launcher. Here is a list of all I've done in this update.

Added ammo drops to enemies.

Added new ammo, weapon pickup sound.

Scifi Alien pistol has been edited to give

out more damage.

Adding new level to the Dam mission.

Mantis enemies now have a slight glow

easier to see in dark areas.

Added a new game launcher and custom key bind settings.

Added New Art, title screen, loading screen.

Please be aware you will need to do a re install of the game to make sure the Update installs all files Thanks and if you have any issues please post them in discussions.