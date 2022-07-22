Early Access Release #28 (Version: 0.9.8238.23257)

This update focuses on tuning the game (especially the difficulty levels). Right now, at "Sergeant" difficulty, the AI has no penalties or advantages. At "Private" and "Corporal" levels, you and your allies receive resource advantages. At higher levels, the enemy AI countries will receive resource advantages.
The game does not provide any combat advantages to the AI, and that won't change. Currently, the AI does not receive any advantages in research or production. I haven't decided whether to change this yet or not.
Is the game too easy or too hard? If you have any feedback, I'd love to hear your thoughts.
New Functionality:
- Atomic Bombs. Each bomb dropped has a new secondary effect of reducing morale country-wide on the targeted country.
Tuning
- Gave manpower bonus to easier difficulty levels
- Adjusted starting resources for difficulty levels
- Increased percent of manpower available from conquered territories
- USA AI increased coordination between European and Mediterranean theaters
- AI should utilize strategic bombers more fully.
- Improved AI logic for "Island hopping" in the Pacific.
- Reduced resource gains for conquered territories.
- Updated USSR AI against Japan.
- USA AI should be improved late game against Japan.
- Reduced German factory capacity.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed error in Difficulty Bonus/Penalty calculations for countries that start the games as Neutral (USA, Italy, USSR).
- Fixed crash where minor country surrenders with another friendly minor country's unit present in a surrendering region
- Fixed bug where theater AI sometimes erroneously picked a target outside its theater.
- Fixed tooltips on close buttons on research screen.
- Fixed AI targeting bug, where target required reinforcement via port. Sometimes invalid ports were selected. This caused late game USA AI to stall against Japan.
- AI was still sending gifts to conquered allied countries.
Changed files in this update