Early Access Release #28 (Version: 0.9.8238.23257)

This update focuses on tuning the game (especially the difficulty levels). Right now, at "Sergeant" difficulty, the AI has no penalties or advantages. At "Private" and "Corporal" levels, you and your allies receive resource advantages. At higher levels, the enemy AI countries will receive resource advantages.

The game does not provide any combat advantages to the AI, and that won't change. Currently, the AI does not receive any advantages in research or production. I haven't decided whether to change this yet or not.

Is the game too easy or too hard? If you have any feedback, I'd love to hear your thoughts.

New Functionality:

Atomic Bombs. Each bomb dropped has a new secondary effect of reducing morale country-wide on the targeted country.

Tuning

Gave manpower bonus to easier difficulty levels

Adjusted starting resources for difficulty levels

Increased percent of manpower available from conquered territories

USA AI increased coordination between European and Mediterranean theaters

AI should utilize strategic bombers more fully.

Improved AI logic for "Island hopping" in the Pacific.

Reduced resource gains for conquered territories.

Updated USSR AI against Japan.

USA AI should be improved late game against Japan.

Reduced German factory capacity.

Bug Fixes: