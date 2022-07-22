 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 22 July 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 9, Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9173154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Zeepkisters!

Recently it's been brought to our attention that there's been some trolls on the loose in Zeepkist servers, annoying other players with mean, inappropriate, or abusive chat messages.

To deal with this we've quickly developed a small hotfix, adding a menu to the online pause menu that will allow you to mute unwanted players!

Muting players put them on a local, personal to you, blacklist that will mute them in every room you find them in. Muted players will not be told they've been muted, so for them it just looks like they're being ignored.

Feel free to mute any annoying players you come across :)

As always, I hope we didn't break anything.

Happy Zeepkisting!!

