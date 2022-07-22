Version 3.1.1 patch notes

Bug fixes
- The health bar now does not indicate that you would be healed from rolled hearts while the Demonologist is in demon form.
- Fixed an issue where the health bar would sometimes show an inaccurate prediction when you would overheal from your currently rolled faces.
- The random run button now behaves correctly when switching between normal mode and hard mode.
- Fixed a soft lock related to enemies dying from Windrider's Bow triggers.
- A frozen Sunstone Guardian now shows the correct text prompt when attacked by a piercing attack during the day.
- The damage preview is now calculated correctly when a sun face with an attack multiplier is among the rolled faces during the day.
- When a frozen illusion face is kept, the copied shop face no longer retains the frozen debuff.
- Mindwarping an attack symbol onto an attack face with different properties now works correctly.
- Performer's hat no longer allows you to lock faces with more than one symbol after using Glimpse the Future.
- Random run can no longer select locked classes.
- Wurfus's Saturday Stein can no longer add melee symbols to its faces if the Monk hasn't been unlocked.
- The "mouseover for more" text on cursed bosses is now readable (it's shown in white rather than black).
- Imp assistant now works correctly with Wurfus's fork.
Balance changes
- Illusion faces now appear less frequently in the shop for all classes except the Illusionist.
- Yin now deals piercing damage in order to help the Monk deal with enemies that have shield or barrier.
- Imp assistant's sacrifice trigger has been changed from "Gain a red and a wild gem" to "Add a random symbol to each moon face on this die".
Changed files in this update