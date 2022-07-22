BAD DREAMS DEMO AVAILABLE FOR STEAMVR FEST 2022 !

Hi everyone, hope you're doing fine during this hot summer. We are doing this announcement to talk about our progress but also to announce our presence at the Steam VR Fest. This kind of event is a big opportunity for us.

A new demo of Bad Dreams will be available on Steam during the Steam VR Fest from 18 to 25 of July.

Our team tried its best to came up with this horror experience. With our indie team, we are working on this game for almost 2 years.

Player

The player was really tricky since we're attempting to offer a full body solution. We added a whole animation system that gives more immersion and we finally succeeded to smooth the body postures according to hands positions & rotations.

We're still working on the hands to make them beautifull but we didn't had time to integrate them yet.

This new mecanism was tested but can still show some bugs so don't hesitate to report them.

Large scale optimisation

Our devs worked hard on multiple aspects of our game's optimisation :

They improved our many shaders, redesigned the AI system & fixed a big amount of scripts.

New staging



We redesigned and added some staging & cinematics.

Renew of the madness system

We add wristband that indicates the level of madness with a light and a bip. The faster it is, the craziest you are.

The player has a cigarettes pack on his chest and he can smoke cigarette to diminish his madness.

The madness is managed differently than before and is more scripted to offer a more balanced experience.

New grab & ungrab system



That fixes some bugs with physics & hands positions. Now, when the player is forced to ungrab, the hands resume their original pose. It is way more complicated than it sounds but we're still working on this.



Add some puzzles into our levels

Surprise ! We wanted to add "specials" things.

New special level : the Maze

Redesign of the "Hotel Room" as a "Lobby"

that the player will see more than one time.

We integrated some puzzles inside the room itself.

Integration of our narrative design & back story

Bad Dreams has a story that goes beyond zombies and nightmares. It is linked to an event that shook but and entire nation before the 80's.

We started to integrate this story in our environments but also in some items that the player will find.

Stay aware to understand this spun metaphor that glues every pieces together.

It is true that this may not seem like much, but we only note here the work that has been done on the demo.

We also worked a lot on the part of Bad Dreams that's not in this demo. All of our levels are in place and the major part of our gameplay is here but we need a lot of tests and fixes without even talking about balance.

This is the biggest project of our studio. We're taking our time to shape the best horror game that we can make.

Even if it was tested, again & again, you can experience some bugs during your play session.

We have a special thread in the hub community for them. Don't hesitate ;)

We hope you'll enjoy this free demo that will be available during the Steam VR Fest !