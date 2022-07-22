Patch Notes 0.5.1 - July 22, 2022

Great news, fighters!
Update 0.5.1 (6067) is live! Check out the complete list of changes below!
NEW
CUSTOM LOBBIES
The long-awaited private matches are available now! Create your own, share the link, bring friends and explore various modes and maps. Please pay attention to the number on the custom lobbies on the main menu, as it shows the number of active lobbies at the moment. Very convenient, right?
INSTANT FEEDBACK
We have added Stompt service to gather instant tactical feedback and better analyze battles. Press the FEEDBACK button in the main menu and share your thoughts!
DISCORD BUTTON
Yes, we have a Discord community! The shocking thing to learn about while reading these patch notes in Discord, btw... Anyway, you can simply press the button on the main screen now, and here you are! Welcome!
UPDATES
[MAP] Moonshine Run
Mission Control sends an update about operation Moonshine Run. Intel shows that jump pads on the ground level would be useless in this tactical situation. Magpie pilots are advised not to drop jump pads in these locations.
[VISUAL] Friends, Leaderboards, Replays screens updated
We've polished and updated the Friend list, Leaderboards screen, and Replays. You can still invite your friends, check out your placements, or review your performance in the previous battles, but in a more stylish way now.
[STORY] Loading screens with hero's bio
SquadBlast universe has a lot of secret facts and stories. Some of them are pretty dark! You have a great chance to read them while waiting for after-battle loading. There is a slight chance you will even find out THE DEADLIEST fact about Hantu. But no promises here.
BUGFIXES
- Fighter Notes: Arx did not have fright paralysis. His exoskeleton experienced a malfunction that did not allow him to move during the mission countdown.
- AoE damage does not affect your teammates anymore, as they have learned to avoid it. Be aware, though, since you can still harm yourself with your rockets and grenades.
- Mission Control apologized for the glitch in the pre-battle HUD when incorrect fighter levels were being displayed. It's been fixed.
- Interface won't be locked anymore if you skip valor receiving animation.
- Some mission modes sometimes were not available during matchmaking. It's been fixed.
Changed files in this update