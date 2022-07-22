Patch Notes 0.5.1 - July 22, 2022

Great news, fighters!

Update 0.5.1 (6067) is live! Check out the complete list of changes below!

NEW

CUSTOM LOBBIES

The long-awaited private matches are available now! Create your own, share the link, bring friends and explore various modes and maps. Please pay attention to the number on the custom lobbies on the main menu, as it shows the number of active lobbies at the moment. Very convenient, right?

INSTANT FEEDBACK

We have added Stompt service to gather instant tactical feedback and better analyze battles. Press the FEEDBACK button in the main menu and share your thoughts!

DISCORD BUTTON

Yes, we have a Discord community! The shocking thing to learn about while reading these patch notes in Discord, btw... Anyway, you can simply press the button on the main screen now, and here you are! Welcome!

[MAP] Moonshine Run

Mission Control sends an update about operation Moonshine Run. Intel shows that jump pads on the ground level would be useless in this tactical situation. Magpie pilots are advised not to drop jump pads in these locations.

We've polished and updated the Friend list, Leaderboards screen, and Replays. You can still invite your friends, check out your placements, or review your performance in the previous battles, but in a more stylish way now.

[STORY] Loading screens with hero's bio

SquadBlast universe has a lot of secret facts and stories. Some of them are pretty dark! You have a great chance to read them while waiting for after-battle loading. There is a slight chance you will even find out THE DEADLIEST fact about Hantu. But no promises here.

BUGFIXES