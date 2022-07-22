1.650 Update - more item info

Item info improvements:
-
extracted all rust item descriptions, now appear below item info, can be toggled off with arrow button
-
added all shopping costs to info with abbreviations for outpost, bandit camp and fishing village
-
added targeting computer to resource count (finally)
-
power consumption now included with info
Other things:
-
replaced lots of the old low-res deployable icons
-
tried to replicate wind turbine power/height calculations from rust code, needs further testing
-
fixed tri roofs being red blocked at half height against walls
-
got a report about the range visual material being solid on older hardware, the shader fallback should now be transparent if it's not supported
Patched in-between last update:
-
added separate "allow overlap" toggles for deployables and blocks (in placement options)
-
left shift speed boost can now be set to another key in the startup input panel
-
fixed a bug with selecting the top of walls through tri floors
-
fixed sockets not updating properly with undo and move tool usage
-
updated landmine model
-
added wooden window bars to the build menu, there's always been a prefab that loads with copy-paste files but no-one ever mentioned it...
-
fixed a bug with walking on ramps
-
fixed stability mode shelves not supporting
Haven't added any new items in awhile, any requests?
Design used above:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2823146782
