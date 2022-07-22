1.650 Update - more item info

Item info improvements:

power consumption now included with info

added all shopping costs to info with abbreviations for outpost, bandit camp and fishing village

extracted all rust item descriptions, now appear below item info, can be toggled off with arrow button

Other things:

got a report about the range visual material being solid on older hardware, the shader fallback should now be transparent if it's not supported

fixed tri roofs being red blocked at half height against walls

tried to replicate wind turbine power/height calculations from rust code, needs further testing

replaced lots of the old low-res deployable icons

Patched in-between last update:

added separate "allow overlap" toggles for deployables and blocks (in placement options)

left shift speed boost can now be set to another key in the startup input panel

fixed a bug with selecting the top of walls through tri floors

fixed sockets not updating properly with undo and move tool usage

updated landmine model

added wooden window bars to the build menu, there's always been a prefab that loads with copy-paste files but no-one ever mentioned it...

fixed a bug with walking on ramps