FORTIFY update for 22 July 2022

1.650 Update - more item info

Item info improvements:

  • extracted all rust item descriptions, now appear below item info, can be toggled off with arrow button

  • added all shopping costs to info with abbreviations for outpost, bandit camp and fishing village

  • added targeting computer to resource count (finally)

  • power consumption now included with info

Other things:

  • replaced lots of the old low-res deployable icons

  • tried to replicate wind turbine power/height calculations from rust code, needs further testing

  • fixed tri roofs being red blocked at half height against walls

  • got a report about the range visual material being solid on older hardware, the shader fallback should now be transparent if it's not supported

Patched in-between last update:

  • added separate "allow overlap" toggles for deployables and blocks (in placement options)

  • left shift speed boost can now be set to another key in the startup input panel

  • fixed a bug with selecting the top of walls through tri floors

  • fixed sockets not updating properly with undo and move tool usage

  • updated landmine model

  • added wooden window bars to the build menu, there's always been a prefab that loads with copy-paste files but no-one ever mentioned it...

  • fixed a bug with walking on ramps

  • fixed stability mode shelves not supporting

Haven't added any new items in awhile, any requests?

Design used above:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2823146782

