Arming For Truth

It’s update time! We’ve given some love to the Truth Serum Lab and the Armory.

We hope with these changes that players will be able to use these resources more and that they will add more value to their Project Winter experience.

Controller and console players have also gotten some extra attention this update! We have added in better inventory management for players who use controllers. This includes the ability to swap item locations and radios within the hot bar!

Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkzN9OMCvEY

Full Sneak Peak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SpDuxSYUmo

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

Truth Serum Lab Rework

Truth Serum Lab no longer requires the first objective to be repaired before allowing players to open it via interacting with all three lab consoles

Lazarus Machine now requires 6 animal meat, down from 9

Truth Serum Syringes are now locked behind the completion of the first objective

Second Truth Serum container’s timer is not started until the first serum has been removed from its container

Truth Serum Lab can no longer be hacked open until the first objective has been repaired

A Survivor revived by another Survivor will now always revive with a basic Survivor role with no abilities

Truth Serum Lab crates have a new loot table centered around survival items instead of objective requirements.

Traitors can now sabotage a Truth Serum Syringe at the crafting table

When used by a survivor, the Sabotaged Syringe will show the opposite team of the player tested

When used by a Traitor, the Sabotaged Syringe will show the tested player’s role.

Armory Rework

Armory is marked on the map for traitors after the completion of the first objective

Players can use the new “Reveal Armory Location” prompt on Armory consoles to mark the Armory on the cabin mapboard.

This marks the location for ALL players in the game.

Audio and visual global announcements when activated/opened

An alarm will play when the Armory is opened

This alarm is heard from multiple tiles away and will last a short amount of time

A banner is displayed across the screen indicating to players that the Armory has been opened.

Armory crates have received a new loot table that centers around offensive weapons and traps.

The likelihood of energy drinks has been decreased in Armory crates

Controller Inventory Management

Controller functionality is added allowing the swapping of item locations in the hotbar

Pressing the UP directional pad button will enable this feature in game.

Added functionality for controller to swap between radios, and remove a radio from the equipment slot to the player inventory

BALANCE CHANGES:

Reduced the likelihood of gun parts to spawn outside of the Armory. This includes Bunkers, Towerbunkers, and Airdrops.

Added “Default” and “Current” Regions to settings for players who frequently change regions to ensure they always have a default to connect to when launch the game

Moved “Host Game” Button and renamed “Host your own game” to more easily host games

Added a prompt to Host your own game or switch regions when no lobbies are available

Enabled push to talk voip to work while the ESC menus are open

Lobby Voice keybind now available in the control settings menu

Updating the controller inventory management to allow better control of the RADIO SLOT for the players who use controllers

Minor menu and loading improvements

Minor PS4 performance improvements

Lowered volume for Thundersnow by 5%

Added capabilities of multiple blessing from different padre’s in custom Blackout

KNOWN ISSUES:

[Switch] User is unable to navigate to the Close button in the Players menu while using a controller. Note: You can close using touch screen functions

Custom Blackout matches with the Cipher or Dig Site objectives selected will start with no first objective on the map

Character model will have a square hair when wearing a hat or a bald head without a hat when the user equips a Ghillie Jacket and a Wild Cape

"Selected Preset" does not update when the host selects a new preset in a custom lobby

Drop cursor icon gets stuck on the screen if the player uses a controller and the mouse at the same time

Users will remain muted when unblocking them in the Friends menu

Player can get trapped behind the cabin in basic practice mode by walking on rocks

Intermittently the Settings menu 'Default Region' will display Best [Unknown] after switching regions via the lobby menus

BUG FIXES:

[PS4] Fixed issue where dropping rocks on certain maps heavily affect FPS

Fixed instances where volume text will overlap the player-specific volume slider in the lobby when selecting several supported languages

[PC/Win10] Fixed instances where switching from mouse and keyboard to controller prompts actions to prompt players to “click” instead of “select”

Fixed instances where increasing objective difficulty prevented players from completing Dig Site objective in custom mode

Fixed instances with Dig Site objective where unstackable items can now be stacked into repair inventories via dragging

Fixed instances with Dig Site objective Dragging a stack of normally unstackable items from a repair inventory will now drop only one from the stack and no longer lose the rest of the stack

Dying to Thundersnow lightning no longer shows the host player as an attacker in the Timeline event

Armory location now displays on map for Traitors when advanced roles are turned off during custom games

More than one Padre is now able to bless the same player

[Switch][Xbox] Fixed Switch + Xbox crash that could occur under certain game settings while progressing the Animal Wave objective

Fixed instances where you can not trap Lab with poison/landmine/tripwire

Lab can now be opened via activating one console during a practice game or custom game with one player in the match

Fixed issue with poisoned items and sabotaged syringes being stackable with their non effect equivalents

Added supports to plushie backpack so the traitor doesn't fall out when running

Win10 can now properly exit game from the main menu using in game prompt

Added Scout icon to show instead of generic Survivor icon when revealing a neutral role with truth serum

Fixed input and controller pairing issues

Added a few missing hiragana characters to japanese language asset.

Fixed instances where client's Save button is non-functional in the Preset Settings menu within the lobby

Disabled save button interaction when player’s have too many presets already

Fixed instances where hitting enter three times while in game doesn't allow the player to type and no text cursor appears in the chat box

Removed save button from custom settings preview when it doesn't belong.

Fixed lobby name censoring to work as intended

Blot out the room name in the header part of the lobby UI (or just naughty words within the room name) if it contains naughty words.

Present the name of the room creator in the header part of the lobby UI on PS4. The name (or naughty words within) will be blotted out if it contains naughty words, which should not happen for PSN names but could for a name from a different network.

Fixed instances when consoles are placed in a suspended state, when the consoles are resumed the Game’s timer is not accurate

Fixed incorrect elapsed times shown on "Choose a Lobby" screen after resuming from rest mode.

Replaced air freshener in cabin with Winter Fresh Scent

Fixed some icon’s showing incorrectly in menu and lobby

Fixed the Volume text will overlap the player-specific volume slider in the lobby when selecting several supported languages

Fixed close button spacing issues with some languages

Fixed instances where preferred Game Mode selection text overlaps the drop menu when the Russian or Greek languages are selected

Fixed instances where players could hear electrical noise while entering loading screen for match

Fixed instances where Thundersnow SFX can persist into a new game after escaping during event

Fixed Custom Game Settings in Blackout appear as default Custom Game Settings

Fixed visualization of community events overlapping in lobby

Fixed neutral roles showing as “innocent” instead of Scout when being truth serumed by a traitor

Fixed instances where names of Community Events extend beyond the Progress bar when Blackout is not installed

Fixed instances where players will crash during the Animal Wave objective if it spawns on specific the North Tiles

Fixed instances when a player attempts to report another player with a censored name and their name becomes uncensored

Fixed instances where players cannot save Custom presets if the character limit in the Name or Description fields are reached

Fixed the "Custom Settings" menu when the character limit for the description appears as 100 while the character limit appears as 50 when saving from the "Preset Settings" menu

Fixed map board to feel more supported and less likely to fall over during blizzard

Fixed instances where no Save screen pop-up appears when closing the Preset Settings menu after making changes to the settings

[PS4] Fixed instances where Interaction prompts can intermittently disappear for the duration of the match

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 4:00PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!