The Pre-Episode 2 Patch 1 PTR is now live, and we need help from our Defenders to test out these upcoming changes! As mentioned in the Preview notes, this PTR will be focused on the implementation of a handful of new features, continuing to improve the overall quality of life in DDA, and fine tuning some of the balance on defenses!

How to Join

Are you excited to check out these changes early? Do you like giving your opinion in a meaningful way? Do you want an exclusive Crystalline Corgi Pet Transmog? If any or all of these apply to you, we want you to join the PTR! If you own Dungeon Defenders: Awakened on PC/Steam, check out our forum post that shows you exactly how to join!

Reward

Test with us and get a Crystalline Corgi! Make sure to play for at least 30 minutes and fill out the in-client survey to receive this cute new Corgi transmog to use for your first ever Pet transmog! This survey can be accessed via the pause menu.

Siren Rework

The Siren has been a point of frustration for many of our players and will be receiving a rework. The reworked version will be targetable by towers and have two abilities:

Ability 1 - Mitigate damage to nearby enemies.

- Mitigate damage to nearby enemies. Ability 2 - Target players/defenses with a casted explosion that will cause damage if the player does not move away before the cast completes.

Note: Currently there is no difference between normal and Rifted and the Siren is still considered a Rifted enemy in both modes.

Changing Enemy Elemental Resistance

Enemy Elemental Resistance is being lowered from 100% to 75%. This will not change how towers work. Elemental Towers will not target, Auras will not damage, and Traps will not trigger or damage elemental enemies.

Item Culling Changes

This change makes it so that instead of drops always replacing the lowest IPWR item on the ground once the max drop limit has been reached, it will now instead keep 20 Armor, 10 Weapons and 10 Offhand drops on the ground and replace an item of the same category. Pets and Accessories are no longer culled and will stay on the ground.

New Fusion Pets

We have added 4 new Fusion pets for you to collect!

Act 1: Steam Robot

Steam Robot Act 2: Little Wizard

Little Wizard Act 3: Dragon

Dragon Act 4: Angry Cloud Players can obtain them by playing Rifted on any act map except for the encore maps. Bonus Waves will roll between the map's pet and the Fusion pet (50/50 currently). We expect to add more in future patches.

Pet Transmog

Do you want your Corgi to shoot fireballs? Well now they can!

New Features

Rifted Enemies now drop Fusion Gear

This is our most requested change from our surveys and will help players better farm the Fusion gear they need! Shroomy Pit is now Shroomy Geyser

Use the new and improved Shroomy Geyser to yeet Shroomies to your heart's content!

Smart Upgrade and Repair

This will make repairs a little less pain-staking. This feature can be toggled in the gameplay settings, and is on by default.

Tower Balance

Spiked Blockade

Health Increased from 1160 to 1392

Slice N Dice Blockade

Health Increased from 1225 to 1470

Damage Increased from 7 to 7.7

Harpoon Turret

Damage Increased from 60 to 72

Projectile is no longer destroyed by map geometry

Bouncer Blockade

Health Increased from 1087 to 1304

DU reduced from 2 to 1

Bowling Ball Turret

Damage Increased from 70 to 84

Explosive Trap

Damage increased from 375 to 412

Range Increased from 200 to 220

Rate Increased from 10 to 8

Inferno Trap

Damage Increased from 65 to 78

Effect Rate Increased from 0.65 to 0.5

Thunder Spike Trap

Damage Increased from 1500 to 1800

Rate Increased from 8.5 to 6.8

Elemental Barrier

Health Increased from 1160 to 1392

Blocking Field

Health Increased from 882 to 1058

Roots of Purity

Health Increased from 825 to 990

Quality of Life

Warden's Sprout ground target changed to a projectile.

Updated Defense Range indicators to be more user-friendly.

The ‘Sell All’ hotkey returns.

Added ‘Force Ready Up’ on the Escape UI for consoles.

Transmog items that can no longer be obtained will now be hidden on the transmog UI.

Added a gameplay option to toggle the DDGR Centered Camera Perspective view.

Irradiate no longer procs on target dummies in order to help temper DPS expectations .

Entitlements no longer give items, but will now just unlock the transmog. Entitlements that were given as items are now sellable, but will not be tradable.

Updated item effect descriptions to say "Increases {stat name}" instead of giving the actual description of the stat.

Updated Stability's item effect description to say "Reduces Knockback from enemy attacks."

Added Social Button Bar to Main Menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a few issues to help with multiplayer disconnects.

Fixed an issue where the spawn door had some weird textures.

Fixed an issue where hackers can see non hacked games.

Fixed issues with item effects spawning projectiles at the wrong location.

Fixed an issue where defeated enemies on the Tactical Map would still display despite being defeated.

Fixed an issue where leaving a game that was lower difficulty than what your Tavern was previously set to would cause you to have difficulty scaling issues until hero swapping.

Fixed an issue where deleting your last transmog could result in a crash.

What’s Next?

Collecting feedback and testing, testing, testing! Make sure to fill out your survey in the PTR client and let us know what you think about the changes. Tell us what you like. Tell us what you don’t like. We expect to have about 1-2 weeks of this PTR, where you can definitely expect changes and we continue to get more information. Thanks again to our Defenders for taking the time to participate and give us feedback!

