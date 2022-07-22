Update: V1.2.10

NEW FEATURE:

.You can use the End of level game object to choose what level will be loaded next

.End of levels events duration is now the duration of the event music

BUG FIXES:

.Crash after updating asset and selecting a Sound trigger (regression)

.Avoid crashing with pictures in the wrong format or huge size

.If the gauge is on switch mode, pressing a button could start the gauge again

.Player laser was not properly reset when going back to edit mode

.Wrong enemy laser rendering order

.Laser bullet impacts didn't work in the Weapon editor

.New imported player had a wrong speed (regression)

.Assets were not updated while the game was in play mode with Tab or Start