Wrong Side Of The Tracks

I've been working to make every location as interesting a wrestling arena, and the subway in the latest example - as it now lets you fall onto the tracks to be hit by a train! You can also wander further down the sides of each platform and up the stairs. Let me know if the extra dimension causes any inconsistencies, but I'm satisfied I've caught most of them. Back in the arena, the work I've been doing even extends to being able to step from one section of the railings to the other.

There's also a new "Swing" move to have fun with at the legs, which lets you spin for as long as your strength allows before pressing any button to release. A folding chair is also available as a piece of furniture as well as the classic handheld weapon. There's also a healthy dose of the usual bug fixes to refine your experience:

