We the makers of Battle Bands will be in the July 23rd 7pm EST Royale Mode Tournament and are hoping to see how many players and bands we can rock with and against!! Ready up after 6:55pm EST and good luck!

If you are looking for bandmates to do battle with or want more updates and reminders of this and other events come over to our [Discord](discord.gg/W8SpQBpggA) and maybe find friends and rivals.

Good luck and see you in game!

